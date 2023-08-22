Why water plants after boiling eggs: you will be surprised

There is an incredibly effective way to feed your plants that can change the way you look after your garden. You will be surprised to learn how you can use water after boiling eggs.

The life hack was shared by Pixel. It turned out that the water in which the eggs were boiled has unique properties that contribute to the intensive growth and development of plants.

Scientists recommend using water after boiling eggs to water plants. This practice shows amazing results, providing plants with all the necessary trace elements and nutrients.

The main advantages of this method are the rich composition of the water and its neutral pH, which creates an ideal environment for the absorption of nutrients by plants. According to research conducted by a team of agricultural scientists, plants watered with this water grow almost ten times faster than those watered with ordinary water.

Video of the day

Read also: British chef explains why you shouldn't store raw eggs in the fridge

However, this method is not suitable for all plants. Some species, such as azaleas, rhododendrons, hydrangeas, heathers and ferns may not take high calcium water well. We recommend using other fertilisation methods.

How to fertilise plants with water after boiling eggs:

Let the water cool down after boiling the eggs. Pour this water into a spray bottle or watering can. Spray the leaves of the plants or pour the water directly into the soil.

Ypu can not only save money on specialised fertilisers but also achieve a significantly higher level of growth and development of your plants. Be careful and follow the recommendations for using this method for watering different types of plants.

As a reminder, some people like liquid yolk, while others prefer it as thick as possible. That's why UAportal shares the secrets of how long to cook eggs and how to do it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!