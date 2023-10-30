Why do you put hydrogen peroxide on a toilet seat?

Over time, even for those who clean almost every day, the toilet seat can turn yellow. But there's no rush to buy a new one - you can try to whiten the seats with the help of improvised means.

According to SantePlusMag, "all it takes is two natural ingredients" and your toilet seat will be white again, as if it just came from the store.

The first remedy capable of doing this, experts called vinegar and baking soda. The publication advises to first treat the toilet bowl and seat cover with an antibacterial detergent. Then add 3 tablespoons of baking soda and 50 ml of warm water to the container. Mix to make a paste and then spread it on the stains. Leave the substance to act for 10-15 minutes.

Apply vinegar using a sprayer and spray the seats. Leave it on for a few more minutes before rubbing with a sponge. Then rinse with clean water and wipe dry with a towel.

The second method is hydrogen peroxide.

For yellowish marks, hydrogen peroxide can be the perfect solution due to its disinfecting and oxidizing properties, making cleaning even easier and faster. Spray the solution on the surface to be treated and let it stand for about 30 minutes. Finish the rinse with warm water before drying with a dry cloth," the report says.

The publication notes that you can get rid of yellow stains on the toilet seat by using a sponge and an oven cleaner.

To use the foam from the oven cleaner, simply apply it to the toilet seat lid at the level of the yellowed marks and leave it to act for 10-15 minutes. Use a soft sponge and wipe all the damaged areas to reveal the shine of the seat.

