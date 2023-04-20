Why put a bar of soap under the sheet: the answer will surprise you

A good night's sleep is the key to a productive working day. A well-slept person has more strength and energy.

If you suffer from insomnia, you should consult a doctor, or try the technique of proper breathing, which works as a sleeping pill. We wrote about this earlier.

It turned out that a piece of soap placed under the sheet can also help to fall asleep without problems. This method is reported by the publication Tips and Tricks. It is noted that people are sometimes unable to sleep properly due to the symptoms of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS).

This is a sleep disorder characterized by an uncontrollable urge to move the lower legs. It is usually worse in the evening and at night, and complaints occur mainly when a person wants to rest.

"While moving, the complaints decrease, but as soon as the movement stops, the symptoms appear. This makes it almost impossible to fall asleep. The symptoms of restless legs syndrome are tremors in the legs, an irresistible urge to move them, and complaints of not being able to rest. The symptoms decrease when the person walks, but the symptoms are worse at night than during the day," the newspaper writes.

According to him, lavender soap can help those who suffer from this syndrome. "Lavender has a calming effect. Place a bar of lavender soap between the sheets near your feet every night. You should notice fewer spasms and cramps, and your feet will feel much calmer," it says.

Tips and Tricks added that the life hacks with lavender soap have no scientific explanation, however, the journalists assure, it is really effective.

