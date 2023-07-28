The versatile aluminum foil demonstrates its useful properties in the kitchen not only by keeping food fresh but also by providing an effective freezer defrost. Regardless of the model of the freezer, the formation of layers of ice on the shelves can be inconvenient and delay access to frozen food.

The trick with aluminum foil is that it can effectively defrost the freezer in a few minutes. If there is not much ice, you can simply put the foil inside the freezer. In the case of a significant amount of ice, it is better to defrost the device completely first and then line the inside with aluminum sheets.

The technique is simple: take the food out of the freezer and put aluminum foil all over the interior on top, bottom, and sides. Then put the food back in the freezer. The aluminum foil will act as a barrier to ice formation, allowing you to forget about the annoying defrosting procedure, Sante writes.

This method is also applicable to the freezer drawers. Lined with aluminum foil, the drawer will remain clean and easy to use, as you simply have to replace the aluminum sheets with new ones for cleaning.

Using aluminum foil in freezers is a cost-effective and easy way to ensure convenient use of the appliance and save time on defrosting. Use this simple trick and your freezer will always be ready to meet your food storage needs without unnecessary problems and inconveniences.

