In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, an ammunition depot exploded near Kozacha Bay. It happened on Friday, 28 July, in the evening.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the explosion was caused by saboteurs. This was reported on the agency's Telegram channel.

It is noted that the explosion occurred around 22:00. In particular, witnesses say that two explosions were heard.

"Witnesses heard two explosions and the sounds of further detonation of ammunition. Several ambulances and police cars arrived at the scene," the statement said.

It is specified that the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the occupiers is deployed in the area of Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol.

"It is known that the explosions and detonation as a result of the sabotage took place at the 'temporary storage' of the racists' ammunition," the intelligence service said.

On the afternoon of 28 June, an explosion occurred in the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast. The Russian Ministry of Defence said that an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defence system converted into a strike version "hit" the city.

