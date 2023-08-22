Nutritionists have named the top 5 unsweetened foods that dramatically increase blood glucose levels

Nutritionist Buket Ertash Sefer shared her findings on the foods she recommends excluding from the diet to reduce sugar consumption.

Sauces

For example, lemon and pomegranate sauces contain a significant amount of sugar. Therefore, it is recommended to replace sauces with fresh ingredients or cook them at home.

Sausages

Usually, every sausage or sausage contains starch or added sugar. Therefore, it is important to read the composition on the labels of such products carefully.

Gluten-free products

Gluten-free products are not always as healthy as they are advertised. This is due to the possibility of glucose syrup in gluten-free biscuits and added sugar in lactose-free dairy products.

Instant broths

It is recommended that you familiarise yourself with the composition of the broth before using it.

Saltine crackers

Flavoured saltine crackers often contain sugar, so you should choose such products carefully.

