Nutritionists have named a vegetable that lowers cholesterol and improves immunity

Pumpkin is a real leader in terms of the number of nutrients among vegetables. It helps improve immunity, supports stomach and intestinal health, and can help lower cholesterol levels in the body.

This was reported by Radiotrack.

Read also: Do this before drinking coffee in the morning to avoid harming your health

In general, when choosing foods for your diet, you should give preference to seasonal vegetables, as they have the highest amount of nutrients. Pumpkin is recognized as a champion in the content of vitamin C, which is an important modulator of the immune system. The large amount of fiber in it makes it good for the stomach.

Pumpkin can be eaten as a separate dish or included in salads. It is especially tasty in hot dishes such as baked pumpkin and can also be used to make delicious porridge in the cold season.

As a reminder, we have already written about what foods women over 50 should eat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!