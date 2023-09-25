Nutritionists named 3 side dishes that should be avoided by women who want to keep their figure

Some side dishes can make you gain weight. But if you cook them properly, this will not happen. We will show you how to make side dishes safe for your figure.

This was written by Chas Diy.

Potatoes

Boiled potatoes are best served warm to reduce the calorie content of the side dish. In this case, the starch turns into resistant fiber-like starch that keeps you feeling full. However, it is important that the potatoes are not hot, otherwise it can lead to excessive weight gain. Before frying the potatoes, it is better to cut them and leave them in water overnight, which will help reduce the starch content by 80%.

Read also: Three options for a delicious dinner that will help you lose weight

Rice

It is also recommended to consume rice in a cooled state, as it is a lower-calorie alternative to hot rice. In addition, doctors recommend cooking starchy foods, including rice, at low temperatures to reduce calorie content:

Boil at 60-70°C.

Stew in the oven at 100-120°C.

It is important not to bring it to full readiness, to leave the "al dente" state so that the body burns more calories.

Pasta

This starchy side dish should also be consumed slightly warm. Like potatoes and rice, it helps reduce calories and keeps you feeling full. It's important to avoid ketchup and mayonnaise and opt for natural vegetable sauces.

As a reminder, we've already written about 5 life hacks for fast weight loss.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!