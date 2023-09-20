Nutritionists named 2 effective methods that can reduce waistline in a week

To make others envy your waistline, you don't have to go to the gym or go on a strict diet. You can do your workouts at home. It's important to be consistent, as this is the key to success, according to Stylecraze.

Nutrition.

Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables to help you lose weight quickly. They are packed with antioxidants, dietary fiber, minerals, and are low in calories (with the exception of fruits and vegetables with a high glycemic index). This makes fruits and vegetables ideal for achieving weight loss goals.

Also, include nuts, seeds, herbs, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats in your diet in appropriate proportions to ensure that your diet is rationalized.

Don't forget the importance of water: consume at least 2 liters per day.

Physical activity

To burn calories, you need to exercise. Choose a type of exercise or fitness that fits your lifestyle and brings you pleasure. It can be cardio, dancing, cycling, kickboxing, running, walking, or swimming.

It is also important to include waist reduction exercises in your schedule to help tighten your waist and lower abdomen. Here are some such exercises:

Leg raises while lying on your side. Vertical twists with a raised leg. Scissors. Plank. Side bends.

With these exercises and proper nutrition, you can achieve the desired result and improve the shape of your waist.

