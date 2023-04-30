Nutritionist names the healthiest meat for making kebabs

In warm weather, it's great to spend time outdoors, including barbecuing. However, not all meat is suitable for this process.

Nutritionist Stephanie Schiff told Northwell Health that meat is considered the healthiest. This way, you will have a good time and not harm yourself.

What are the healthiest options for barbecue meat?

According to a nutritionist, the healthiest types of meat are those with the highest nutritional value - turkey and chicken. They are the best to take on a picnic.

Keep in mind that turkey is leaner than chicken. Therefore, the product will become even healthier after removing the fattest part of it - the skin. So for a healthy barbecue, simply remove the skin from the bird.

"After removing the skin, the difference between white and dark meat is negligible in terms of fat and calories, so choose what you like," Schiff said.

Is it possible to make pork kebabs?

Pork is the second healthiest meat. It contains a lot of protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. However, there are potential risks that are worth keeping in mind.

The American Heart Association has found that red meat contains more saturated fat than turkey and skinless chicken. This can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. Eating red meat also increases the risk of colorectal cancer, coronary heart disease, and mortality.

However, doctors urge not to avoid red meat completely, but only to limit consumption to 2 servings per week.

At the same time, the nutritionist advises choosing the leanest pieces when frying meat over a fire. For pork, this is a tenderloin, a boneless loin chop.

