Baby oil and potatoes: 5 express methods of hand care

Our hands can tell a lot about our age, so it's important to provide them with quality care. Fortunately, there are very simple and effective ways to care for your hands.

The website lady.tochka.net told us about them.

Baby cosmetic oil can work wonders, and if you add a few drops of rosemary essential oil, the effect will increase. Before going to bed, apply a thick layer of this product to your hands, securely fix them with cotton gloves and leave them on until morning.

If you are boiling potatoes, do not rush to pour out the water in which they were cooked. This water can make a great hand bath. Immerse them in a warm broth, calm down and think about pleasant things while they are saturated with useful substances. Afterwards, lubricate your hands with a greasy cream and wear gloves when washing up.

Video of the day

Cabbage brine and whey are the first helpers in the fight against unpleasant roughness. If you have cracks, make yourself a bath of potato starch or a decoction of flaxseed diluted with water.

Read also: Top 3 manicure colours that will visually make your hands younger

Do not forget about the skin of the elbow joints. After the bath, wipe these areas well with sea salt, coffee grounds or a scrub, and then be sure to lubricate your elbows with olive or sesame oil.

Hand cream is your indispensable assistant. Choose it depending on the needs of your skin: glycerin or dimethicone will help retain moisture, oils nourish and soften, chamomile and calendula extracts have a soothing effect, and aloe heals small cracks. Vitamin E helps to preserve the natural structure of young skin.

As a reminder, we have already written about simple ways to wash your hands after peeling potatoes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!