White shoes are the perfect choice for summer, as they go with any style from sporty to casual. However, white shoes tend to get dirty quickly.

To prevent cleaning from becoming a real problem, santeplus shares reliable tips for restoring the whiteness of your shoes with the help of natural ingredients, sometimes even unexpected ones. Here are quick and effective ways you can use.

How to clean white shoes

Toothpaste: Toothpaste is a great tool for cleaning the soles and edges of your white shoes. Simply apply some toothpaste (white is best) to an old toothbrush that you no longer use and scrub the soles and edges of your shoes well. Thoroughly clean the dirty areas that have turned black; Baking soda: For fabric shoes, one of the most effective remedies is baking soda. This magic powder is great for removing tough stains on both leather and rubber soles. Mix 2-3 teaspoons of baking soda with 100 ml of warm water. Dip a sponge in this solution and wipe the shoes well. At the end, rinse with a cloth dipped in clean water; Baby shampoo: Baby shampoo is known for its extreme mildness, so it is ideal for cleaning shoes, especially those with sensitive texture and material. If you have fabric shoes, you can make a solution by mixing water and shampoo. Brush the surface with a toothbrush. If it's a leather shoe, just dip a thin cloth in a glass of water with 2-3 drops of shampoo and then gently clean the surface.

