Fall is not only a time for mushroom picking, but also a great time for culinary experiments with pumpkin. Pumpkin fries are a great way to enjoy a tasty and healthy snack in the cold autumn season.

Today we're going to share a simple and interesting recipe in which this tasty and healthy product is the main star. The recipe was shared by the shefkuhar website.

Read also: Experts explain how to store pumpkin properly to keep it fresh longer

Pumpkin fries

Ingredients:

Pumpkin - 700 g

Sweet paprika - 2 tsp.

Hot paprika - 1/2 tsp.

Salt - 1 tsp.

Instructions:

Start by peeling the pumpkin and removing the seeds. Cut the pumpkin into small cubes similar to French fries. Sprinkle the cut pumpkin cubes with salt, sweet and hot paprika. Mix well so that the seasonings evenly coat each piece of pumpkin. Prepare a baking dish by covering it with parchment. Arrange the pumpkin pieces on the prepared parchment. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Bake the pumpkin fries in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until they are soft and slightly golden. Remove the pumpkin from the oven and serve.

Earlier we wrote about how to make pumpkin mangoes for the winter.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!