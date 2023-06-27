This summer salad is incredibly tasty but high in calories. Be sure to try it, as it is impossible to tear yourself away from it.

Ingredients:

Peaches - 2 pcs.

Strawberries - 250 g

Cream 33% - 200 g

Vanilla sugar - 10 g

Honey - 1 tbsp

Pistachios - 1 tbsp.

Read also: Natural long-lasting marmalades: how to make strawberry candied fruits for the winter

Method of preparation:

1. Separate the stems from the strawberries, wash them and dry them. Wash the peaches, cut them in half, remove the pits and cut the flesh into thin slices.

2. Put all the ingredients in a large bowl, drizzle with honey and mix.

Video of the day

3. Dry the pistachios in a dry frying pan for a few minutes, then chop them roughly.

4. Whip the chilled cream with the vanilla sugar into a stiff foam. Spread it over the fruit and berry mixture and sprinkle with pistachios. Serve immediately.

5..The dessert can also be served in bowls.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for mint ice.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!