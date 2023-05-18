Three-ingredient dessert: a recipe for coconut cookies

A very budget-friendly cookie recipe with just three ingredients. The dessert is airy and very tasty, with a pronounced coconut flavour.

Ingredients:

- egg whites - 2 pcs.

- coconut flakes - 150 g

- sugar - 100 g

- a pinch of salt

Read also: Takes you 30 minutes: the recipe for coffee squares

Method of preparation:

1. Cool the egg whites, add a pinch of salt and beat with a mixer into a foam.

2. Add sugar to the whites.

3. Beat into a stiff foam.

4. Add the coconut flakes.

5. Mix the whites well with the coconut flakes. Use your hands to form balls 2.5-3 cm in diameter.

Video of the day

6. Prepare a baking tray with baking paper. Put the balls on the baking tray and place them in a preheated oven at 170 °C for 25 minutes.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for no-bake Napoleon.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!