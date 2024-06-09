Paratroopers effectively destroyed a group of Russian attack aircraft near Novomykhailivka (video)

Ukrainian paratroopers continue to destroy the enemy's manpower in various areas of the front. In particular, fighting continues on the territory of Donetsk region.

Daily video

Fighters of the 79th Separate Assault Tavri Brigade near Novomykhailivka destroyed a group of Russian invaders. This was reported in the press service of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Drone pilots of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Taurian Brigade are shooting a new version of the clip for the legendary Highway to Hell... several Russian invaders defiantly race on motorcycles in the direction of our positions. But at the finish line, instead of medals, they receive aiming drops just on their heads" , the message says.

In the video, you can see how the Russian military is trying to reach Ukrainian positions. The following shots show the accurate work of drone operators, from which projectiles are dropped on the occupiers.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the enemy's manpower is not disclosed for security reasons.

We will remind, the other day in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the base of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Armed Forces of Russia with the "HIMARS" MLRS. The occupiers were placed in the premises of the Knauf plant in Soledar.

