De-occupation of Luhansk region: Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate two Russian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles with crews (photos)

Ukrainian soldiers "demilitarized" the occupiers in the Luhansk region. Two enemy infantry fighting vehicles with their crews were eliminated.

Photos of destroyed enemy vehicles and Russian invaders were posted online. These photos were shared by the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Video of the day

"Russian occupants keep trying to break through our defense in the Luhansk region. Every day, the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel enemy attacks, confidently turning enemy combat vehicles along with their inglorious owners into scrap metal," the soldiers from the Sicheslav brigade said.

The Sicheslav paratroopers also showed how they inflict fire damage on the occupiers in the Luhansk region with filigree accuracy.

In particular, the video shows the successful destruction of a Ural army truck and an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-2) of the Russian invaders.

Earlier, a video of the destruction of an occupier's BMP near Bakhmut was posted online. Soldiers of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol and soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade were engaged in the elimination of enemy military equipment.

