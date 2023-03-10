Money tree: how to care for and what signs are associated with this houseplant

The money tree (Crassula ovata) is native to South Africa, but it is now grown all over the world. This plant, also called Crassula ovata or jade plant, has thick, fleshy leaves and can reach heights of up to 1 metre. It can grow in any conditions, but grows best in bright light and moderate watering.

Read also: How to bring an orchid back to life if it has lost leaves or roots

Caring for a money tree is very easy. It needs moderate watering that does not allow the soil to dry out or become too wet. If you notice that the leaves are starting to fall off or turn yellow, it means that the plant is not getting enough moisture.

The money tree also needs bright light, but you should avoid direct sunlight, which can cause the leaves to burn. It is better to place the money tree on a window on the east or west side of the house.

Video of the day

According to the omens associated with the money tree, the plant is believed to attract financial stability and prosperity to the home. Also, if the money tree was presented to you on your birthday, it brings good luck and success in life.

Active growth of the plant is considered a sign of happiness. This means that no one in the house is in need, and finances are multiplying. Conversely, drying up and diseases indicate the imminent destruction of the owners' wealth.

As a reminder, the experts told us about the 5 basic rules for transplanting indoor plants in spring.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!