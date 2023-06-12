Do it before drinking coffee in the morning to avoid harming your health: scientists' findings

Morning coffee has become a popular tradition for many people. However, not everyone knows how it can affect their body, especially if they drink coffee on an empty stomach. To get more benefits than harm from this aromatic drink, it's important to know how to drink coffee in the morning.

Despite the proven benefits of coffee, it can be harmful to the stomach. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach in the morning can lead to heartburn, nausea, and even gastritis or diabetes.

In addition, regular consumption of even small amounts of coffee on an empty stomach can have a negative impact not only on the digestive system, but also on the cardiovascular and nervous systems.

Research on coffee on an empty stomach Physiologists in the UK have found that morning coffee impairs the body's ability to metabolise glucose, which can lead to diabetes. These results were published in the "British Journal of Nutrition".

The experiments showed that regular consumption of coffee on an empty stomach leads to a significant increase in blood glucose levels. The researchers suggested that this could lead to insulin resistance.

In addition, it is known that caffeine can promote the release of more fat into the bloodstream. It also makes it harder for the body to get glucose from the blood.

Experts recommend drinking water at room temperature before drinking coffee. A large glass of water before your morning coffee will help prevent negative consequences. To avoid these problems, remember that it is best to drink water first thing in the morning. You can also drink herbal tea, vegetable juice, or mineral water instead of regular water.

