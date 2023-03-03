Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, is confident that we will defeat the Russian invaders. He is also confident that all Russians will be punished for the crimes they committed on our soil.

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Danilov commented on the possibility of signing a peace treaty with the Russian Federation. He recalled that such a document was signed between Ukraine and Russia on May 31, 1997 under President Leonid Kuchma.

"We had the so-called "big treaty" [the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Ed.]. We signed it with them, it confirmed the inviolability of the borders, established the principles of cooperation, emphasized the respect for the laws of one state for another. Where is that treaty? Their situation is changing, the tsar got off on the wrong foot - and that's it, there are no more treaties", the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted.

He believes that only documents can be signed with the Russians concerning compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine by their invasion.

"They must pay for everything they have done here, they must do so ar their own expense, at the expense of their resources. But there's another issue here: 500 children who were killed by these terrorists bastards. Who's going to give them their lives back? How can we measure the life of a child taken away by this modern day Hitler? And a boy or a girl without an arm, without a leg? I would just strangle this bastard. And some say that we have to agree on something with them. They must be exterminated, killed until they leave our country territory. And then they must be held responsible for everything," said Danilov emotionally.

In his opinion, after the war, all Russian pilots who bomb our peaceful cities, commanders of units that give these criminal orders will be brought to justice. "Just as the German people at one time bore the atonement for Hitler, so will the Russians bear responsibility for this scum," he added.

