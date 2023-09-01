Summer house residents shared what is needed for pumpkins to ripen earlier

Pumpkin is a delicious and healthy fruit that can be used not only in cooking but also in cosmetics and medicine. However, as a rule, it ripens quite late: in September-October. But there are a few simple ways to speed up the process by a few weeks.

Read also: When is it time to plant radishes in the open field

UAportal will tell you more and explain how to harvest pumpkins faster. For pumpkins to grow better, you need to choose a sunny place with fertile soil. You should also water the plant regularly but not excessively. In addition, you need to protect pumpkins from pests and diseases.

How to harvest pumpkins faster:

cut off all the buds and flowers on the stem. This way, the plant will start growing large fruits instead of growing new ones;

Video of the day

pinch the young shoots. This way, the plant will stop wasting its energy on ripening greenery and will only grow fruit;

feed the plant with natural fertilisers, such as manure or compost. They should be applied in advance so that the soil is enriched and the pumpkins grow much faster.

If you follow these simple tips, you will be able to harvest your pumpkins in early September.

As a reminder, pumpkins are great plants to grow in the garden. We have prepared a few tips to help you plant these fruits properly.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!