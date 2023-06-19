Summer residents named three rules for watering tomatoes to make the harvest fabulous

Tomatoes are one of the most popular crops that Ukrainians grow in their summer cottages. However, knowing how and when to water tomatoes can be a challenge.

According to experts, proper watering is essential for healthy and strong plants. At the same time, improper watering can have serious consequences for tomatoes, according to Express.co.uk.

In particular, improper watering can lead to the development of diseases, low yields, stunted growth and reduced plant resistance. Experienced gardeners named three rules that should be followed.

Read also: Yeast and grass: how to make fertilizer for plants with your own hands

Video of the day

First of all, the most important principle when watering tomatoes is to water only the soil. Under no circumstances water the plants from above.

It is often recommended to remove the leaves from the plant when it reaches 40 cm to facilitate the water to the soil and avoid splashing.

According to professionals, slow watering is important for tomatoes. Gardeners should make sure that water is absorbed into the soil before thinking about watering again.

The soil should be 15-20 centimeters moist to promote root growth. Always water around the stem, but not the stem itself, to promote root spread.

Another recommendation is the advice to use mulch. Mulch regulates moisture, releases important nutrients into the soil, promotes soil aeration if loosely mixed with topsoil, protects against evaporation, and ensures that gardeners have to water less often.

Earlier, we wrote about how easy it is to remove weeds from paving slab seams.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!