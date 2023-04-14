So you haven't stored them yet: how to preserve eggs in jars (video)

Thrifty Ukrainians have many tips on how to keep certain products fresh for a long time. As for eggs, it turns out they can be canned.

This method of storage was shared by Lyubov Kobylyanska, the author of the YouTube channel "I and my goats". The woman says that after canning the eggs can be safely consumed and they are in no way inferior to freshly collected ones.

She preserves fresh eggs. They can be preserved in three-liter jars for up to six months.

"I put fresh eggs in a jar, from 27 to 30. Then I take a one-and-a-half-liter jar of cold water, fresh from the well, and put a tablespoon of quicklime. I throw the lime into one and a half liters of water. I break it up, and pour that water over the eggs," she added. After the eggs in the jars are filled to the brim, she rolls them up with tin lids.

Lyubov Kobylyanska noted that for preservation in this way, only fresh eggs should be taken, they should not be damaged. And when you put them in jars, make sure that the shell is intact. Otherwise, the conservation process will fail.

The woman notes that chickens lay less in autumn and winter, so this method of storage saves her in the "period of low productivity". Ms. Lyubov added that such eggs can then be boiled, fried, or added to baked goods - they will not become worse because of this.

