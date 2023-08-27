'It doesn't feel like with a wife': a psychologist explains why men have mistresses

The love triangle has always been one of the most difficult situations in relationships. A mistress acts as a psychotherapeutic tool for a man.

This was reported by psychologist Iryna Iohna on Instagram. A man can feel desirable because of the presence of another woman who is constantly waiting for him.

"A mistress is a great psychotherapeutic tool for a man. Imagine a situation where a beautiful, intelligent, sexy, caring woman (depending on the man's wishes) is constantly on standby," Iryna Iohna said.

According to her, a man unconsciously asserts himself because he is always waiting for someone. Therefore, he can run away from his wife, who acts as a "strict mother" who controls everything, or is a "good mother" who forgives everything.

"The man runs to his most beautiful one in a roundabout way and tells her that he will soon get a divorce, leave the family and they will live together. In most cases, these are just promises," the psychologist explained.

She believes that a man cheats because he gets security in marriage (this need is denied to him), and with a mistress he has a bright and emotional life, where he feels differently than with his wife. In addition, in a new relationship, a man will try to compensate for what he lacks in marriage.

"If a man is weak in a marriage, a woman oppresses him, reproaches him, and demonstrates his worthlessness to him. In a relationship with another woman, on the contrary, he will show his strength, take care of her, solve her problems," the psychologist emphasized.

A man will cheat if he has unresolved internal issues.

"My dear, always remember that you are beautiful. Always, always choose yourself, because the most important relationship in life is the relationship with yourself," she added.

