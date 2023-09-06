To prevent bright colors from washing out: what to add to the laundry

The right laundry detergent and the right quality can affect the condition of your clothes. In particular, some housewives are convinced that one laundry detergent may not be enough to achieve the desired result.

This was reported by Pixel.It was noted that the powder can wash out the bright color of clothes, so it is worth adding some folk remedies to the wash, which can also improve the quality of the detergent.

Baking soda

The first on the list of useful ingredients for laundry is baking soda. This versatile product is known for its ability to improve the quality of any laundry detergent. Experienced housewives recommend adding 2-3 large spoons of baking soda directly to the clothes before washing.

Salt

Another useful ingredient is salt, which can be added to the powder. Just one spoonful of salt per serving of laundry detergent can improve the quality of the wash and help preserve the colors of your clothes.

Coffee

For those who cherish black clothes, there's a big secret. Coffee can help restore this color. To do this, brew a strong drink and add one cup to the drum of your washing machine during the rinse cycle.

These simple but effective tips from experienced housewives can make your clothes cleaner, fresher, and protect their color longer.

