How to protect your computer from a sudden power outage so that it doesn't burn out

The conditions of emergency power outages have become all too familiar for many Ukrainians due to shelling and other factors that cause power outages.

This situation can affect the operation of electronic equipment, and computers are no exception. It is important to prepare your computer for outages to prevent possible failures and facilitate the shutdown process, santeplus writes.

One of the most effective protection measures is to use an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). This is a device equipped with a battery that provides power to a computer during a power outage. The battery life is usually one hour, which allows you to maintain your workflow and shut down your computer safely until power is restored.

A surge protector is another useful option to protect your computer from a power outage. This device creates a line of defense against power surges that can occur during emergencies. By using a surge protector, you can protect your computer and other electronic devices from sudden power outages and power surges.

These simple measures can help keep your equipment intact and prevent possible malfunctions during power outages. You should always be prepared for emergencies and protect your equipment from possible risks.

