Beetroot is a delicious vegetable that can be used to create a variety of dishes. However, storing beets can be a real challenge, as they often spoil.

UAportal will tell you how to avoid this problem and how to properly harvest and store beets.

During long-term storage, beets can start to rot. This can be due to several factors, such as:

Storage space: The room where the beets are stored can be one of the causes of rot. If they spoil, they must be thrown away to prevent the rot from spreading to other root crops.

Temperature fluctuations: It is important to control the temperature in the room where beets are stored, as temperature changes can contribute to faster spoilage.

Humidity: Air humidity also plays an important role in the shelf life of beets. It should not exceed 90%, otherwise it can cause rot.

Violation of storage technology: Following the correct storage technology is very important, as incorrect methods can reduce the shelf life.

In order to avoid storage problems with beets, follow these recommendations:

Harvesting: It is worth focusing on the information contained on the seed packaging. It indicates the ripening dates that can be taken into account when harvesting the vegetable. In particular, it is worth overexposing the beets to the garden a little bit so that they reach their optimal size.

Choose a sunny day: It is important to choose a sunny day to harvest beets, as high humidity can cause rot. Pull out the roots carefully to avoid damaging them.

Trimming the tops: After harvesting the beets, cut off their tops to preserve them until next spring. You can use special secateurs or a knife to do this.

Storage method: Beets can be stored permanently or temporarily. For long-term storage, the best option is a basement with a temperature of 1-2 degrees. You can also store them in sand in boxes with thick walls.

