What to do to keep your smartphone charged longer: one simple life hack

Is your smartphone constantly losing power and are you looking for ways to extend its battery life? There are several actions you can take to increase the life of your phone.

One of the reasons for excessive battery consumption can be the brightness of the smartphone screen or incorrect screen lock settings, according to mobile.asda.com. A simple life hack can help extend the battery life of your smartphone.

The essence of this life hack is to change one setting on your phone: the time of the automatic screen lock. The faster your mobile device goes into lock mode and turns off the screen, the more battery power you will save.

After you are done using your phone, the screen may remain active for a certain amount of time before it locks automatically. This time is set by the auto-lock settings and determines how long the device leaves the screen active without your intervention before it automatically turns off.

This delay can cause excessive battery consumption, as this is the time the screen is active and not in use. Activating the screen, especially at high brightness, significantly reduces battery life.

