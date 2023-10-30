What to do to keep lemons for more than three months

Lemons can be used to flavor dishes or to add a sour note to desserts. Like all other fruits, lemons can rot after a certain amount of time, even in the refrigerator.

In fact, it's hard to store them for very long. They can turn pale, become wrinkled, and some parts can become soft and moldy altogether. Learn how to keep your lemons in good condition for up to 3 months thanks to santeplusmag.com's advice.

To keep the lemon fresh and juicy for up to 3 months, place it in a bowl of cold water and put it in the refrigerator. The water helps keep the lemon's skin moist. Change the water to fresh water every day or every other day.

If you are going to use the lemons within a few days of purchasing them, you can store them at room temperature and away from light. They can stay fresh for up to a week. On the other hand, if you don't plan to use them quickly, it's best to store them in airtight containers or in freezer bags with clasps, taking care to remove as much air as possible. Then store them in the refrigerator, preferably between 4 and 10 degrees Celsius. This way, the lemons will stay fresh for up to a month.

If you cut lemons, know that you can preserve them. Simply cover the cut part with stretch wrap to protect it from air and prevent oxidation, and place it in the refrigerator. This will preserve the sliced lemons for a long time. However, it is advisable to consume the lemons 2-3 days after cutting them.

Note that lemon cannot be frozen. However, you can freeze the juice or zest. Fill an ice cube mold with lemon juice, freeze. When the juice cubes freeze, remove them and store them in a bag in the freezer.

As a reminder, lemon is a great natural cleaning agent, but there are some things you should avoid cleaning with lemon juice.

