To create appetizing eggplant dishes, it is important to take into account the peculiarities of their taste and texture. We're going to tell you about it based on information from the website "The Adviser".

Choosing the size and variety

When choosing eggplants, people often look for large fruits. However, it's not the size that matters, but the variety. Different varieties have their own characteristics, so you should pay attention to this.

Soaking

To get rid of excess moisture and bitterness in eggplants, you can soak them in salt water. However, this does not mean that they need to be in a "salt bath". The bitter taste is typical of overripe eggplants.

Ripeness

A perfectly ripe eggplant should not deform much when pressed. Its skin should be smooth and shiny, without spots or scratches. If the fruit is soft or dented when pressed, it is a sign of spoilage or overripeness. Eggplants can be stored at +2 °C for about a month.

Frying in oil

When fried, eggplants absorb a lot of oil like a sponge. If the dish is too greasy, you can add a little salt and let it sit for a while.

Alternatively, you can brush the eggplant slices with oil and grill them in the oven or roll them in breadcrumbs or egg before frying in a pan. This will create a "barrier" between the oil and the eggplant.

Seasoning

Eggplants absorb flavors very well, and this can be used to the advantage of dishes. You don't need to overload them with heavy sauces; it's better to use a variety of seasonings. With their help, you can experiment with the taste of the dish, adapting it to your own taste.

Versatility

Eggplants are versatile vegetables that can be used in a wide variety of dishes. Frying is not the only way to cook them. Try experimenting with them using different cooking methods.

