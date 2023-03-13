What you shouldn't do when you have guests at home: signs and superstitions

In many cultures and traditions, guests are an important part of life. Hosting guests is a big responsibility, and some people believe in various superstitions and omens related to this process. Here are some examples of such superstitions and signs.

Don't let your guest go if they have forgotten something important. In some cultures, it is believed that if a guest forgets something important, such as keys or money, they should come back and get it. If you let your guest go before they have picked up their belongings, they may return at an even more unusual time. Never sit on the edge of the table when hosting guestsIn many cultures, sitting on the edge of the table when hosting is considered unlucky. Instead, the host should sit in the centre of the table to show their hospitality and respect for the guests. Don't leave the house before the guests have finished eatingIn many cultures, it is considered impolite to leave the house before guests have finished eating. This can lead to dissatisfaction and resentment. Don't offer your guests food that you don't likeIn some cultures, it is believed that if you offer your guests food that you don't like, it can bring bad luck to the house. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the treats you offer are pleasant for you and your guests. Do not bring empty dishes from the balcony In some cultures, it is believed that bringing empty dishes from the balcony can bring bad luck to the house. This superstition is related to the fact that once upon a time in the Middle East, empty vessels on balconies were used to collect water during rain. Therefore, if you bring empty dishes from the balcony, they may be associated with misfortune and bad luck. Do not send guests out if there is a storm outside Many cultures believe that if there is a storm outside the window, you should not send your guests out, as this can lead to bad luck. Instead, it's better to wait until the storm calms down.

