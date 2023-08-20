You'd be surprised what you can do with deodorant after it's gone

Each of us has probably encountered a situation where we ran out of deodorant and it was too much of a pity to throw away its beautiful and convenient bottle. You shouldn't throw away empty deodorant bottles, because they can be extremely useful in many aspects of your life.

UAportal will tell you about the life hacks for using deodorant bottles. In order to use a deodorant bottle after it's finished, you first need to remove the ball from it.

This task may seem difficult, but there is a simple life hack that will make this process easier. Use a knife to remove the bead: press it on the bead, pry it open, and pull it out. It is important to wash the jar thoroughly after removing the ball to avoid leaving any traces of the previous contents.

Where and how you can use an empty deodorant bottle:

For cosmetics: Fill the jar with various creams, serums or oils and use it for facial skin care. This will allow you to apply the products in a dosed manner and massage your face, while preserving all the beneficial properties.

Hand soap: empty jars are great for storing liquid soap. This is convenient when traveling or at work.

Creativity: for creative people, the jar can be filled with paints and used as an unusual palette for painting.

