What is strictly forbidden to clean with soda so as not to spoil

Baking soda is a budget-friendly and versatile product that is gaining popularity due to its cleaning properties.

It is widely used for cleaning and caring for various surfaces, but it is worth remembering that not all materials can tolerate interaction with it. Sometimes the use of soda can lead to negative consequences, so it is important to know which surfaces it is best to avoid, Telegraph writes.

Aluminium cookware. It is not recommended to use baking soda to clean aluminium cookware. Soda can cause oxidation of the metal, which will change the colour and appearance of the dishes. Windows. It is important to avoid using baking soda to clean window glass, as it has an abrasive structure and can leave scratches on the glass. Ceramic hob. Although baking soda is effective for cleaning many surfaces, it should not be used to clean ceramic hobs. The abrasive particles in the baking soda can damage the surface, leaving scratches and marks. Wooden furniture. Wooden furniture usually has a lacquer finish, which can be damaged by baking soda. This reaction can cause the loss of the natural shine and appearance of wooden surfaces. Marble surfaces. It is important to avoid using baking soda on marble surfaces, as it can cause erosion and damage to the material's protective coating.

