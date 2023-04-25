What you should never do with a needle to avoid problems and misfortune

A needle can become a home amulet and help you get rid of problems in your life. Therefore, it should be handled with care.

In addition, the needle can bring serious problems to the house. UAportal explains what is strictly forbidden to do with this object.

Read also: Six things that should never be thrown in the trash

What not to do with a needle

People say that you should never pick up a needle found at the doorstep or on your clothes. You should do this with a rag and be sure to break it, and then throw it away as far as possible from your home.

Video of the day

Because such a needle can be planted by envious and evil people who wish you trouble, misfortune, health, and money problems.

If a person steps on a needle with his or her foot, it is a sign of a quarrel that may happen with loved ones.

Needles should have their own place in the house, hidden from prying eyes. Because one unkind look is enough to make the needle become a source of trouble rather than a talisman.

Read also: Scaring away financial luck - what things you shouldn't put in your wallet

When a needle can bring happiness

If the needle breaks while you are sewing, you should expect good news and gifts.

If a girl pricks her finger, she may meet a boyfriend or get married.

Remember that you need to live in a good mood, otherwise, the thing will be harmed by the bad thoughts you "added" to it.

It is also forbidden to sew in front of the road, so as not to sew the path and make it successful. Clothes should not be sewn up on yourself or someone else, or if you decide to do it, you should take the thread in your mouth.

See also: Never give others your comb and never use someone else's: this habit can change your life

Money has strong energy, and an ordinary bill can become a real talisman. Such a magnet will attract finances. Read the UAportal article on how to find it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!