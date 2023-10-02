Ticks are insects that can transmit dangerous diseases such as tick-borne encephalitis and Lyme disease. To protect yourself from tick bites, it is important to follow certain safety rules. In addition, it is important to know what to do when you are bitten by this insect.

UAportal will tell you how to protect yourself from a tick bite and how to remove it yourself.

In particular, in order to make it less likely for a tick to bite you, you need to wear protective clothing when you are in places where ticks can be found. The clothes should be light to make it easier to spot the insect and cover as much of your body as possible. Do not forget about treating your skin with insect repellents. And after a walk in the woods or park, you need to examine yourself.

Read also: What to do if a dog is bitten by a tick

If you find a tick on you, it is important to remove it as soon as possible. To do this, you can use special tick removers or remove the tick yourself:

Use tweezers or thread to hook the tick as close to the proboscis as possible.

Slowly pull the insect out by turning it around its axis.

Wash the bite site with an antiseptic after removal.

In addition, after a tick bite, you should visit a clinic within three days to get vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis. If symptoms such as fever, headache, migraine, chills, muscle pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting appear at the bite site, you should immediately consult a doctor.

Also, do not try to remove the tick yourself if it is deeply embedded in the skin. You should not lubricate the tick with oil, alcohol, or other substances, as this can only aggravate the situation.

As a reminder, we have already written about methods of repelling mosquitoes from the house.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!