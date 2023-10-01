Down jackets and coats are an indispensable attribute of a winter wardrobe. However, to keep your clothes warm and looking like new, it is important to take proper care of them after washing. Otherwise, the filler inside the garment may become lumpy, and you'll have to straighten it yourself.

However, there are life hacks that will help you do this quickly and safely for your clothes. UAportal will tell you about them.

How to properly wash down jackets and coats:

Selecting the washing mode:

When machine washing, choose a gentle mode with a temperature of no higher than 40°C and a drum speed of 500-600.

Use of tennis balls:

If you notice that the down jacket has become curled up after washing, use tennis balls. Put the wet jacket in the machine with 4-5 tennis balls and put it on the spin cycle. This method will help to loosen the filler.

Use a stick:

If you don't have tennis balls, spread the down jacket on a flat surface and beat it with a smooth stick. The main thing is to do this carefully so as not to damage the fabric.

Using a vacuum cleaner:

Lay out the down jacket on a table, remove the nozzle from the vacuum cleaner and use the hose to "walk" over the surface of the jacket. Use medium power on the vacuum cleaner.

Use your hands:

If all other methods have failed, fluff the down jacket with your hands. Carefully feel every inch of the down jacket, find the lumps and break them with your fingers.

