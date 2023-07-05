At least once in her life, every woman has faced an unpleasant situation when, after washing, towels do not become fresh and clean, but instead get an unpleasant odor. If you are interested in how to wash kitchen towels to avoid odor, as well as how to care for bath towels, you will find useful information below.

There are several factors that affect the quality of the laundry:

A dirty washing machine drum: It is recommended to clean the drum regularly from detergent residues and dirt; Low-quality detergent and fabric softener: It is important to use high-quality detergents that are good at fighting dirt and odor; Insufficient amount of detergent: Use enough detergent according to the weight of the laundry to ensure effective washing; Fast wash: It is not recommended to use the fast wash mode all the time, especially at low temperatures, as it can promote bacterial growth and odor; Incorrect drying method: Wet towels should not be placed in the laundry basket as they can accumulate oleic acid and human sebum odors. It is better to hang them on a drying rack or ironing board to dry them completely.

Especially experienced housewives recommend using two available products. Baking soda and vinegar help remove odor from towels:

Baking soda: Add 1 cup of baking soda to the powder compartment of your washing machine and start the wash at 60 degrees. The baking soda will help remove odor and dirt from the towels; Vinegar: Pour 1 cup of vinegar into the third compartment of the washing machine, which is provided for soaking. The vinegar will help restore the freshness and softness of the towels;

These simple methods will help not only get rid of the unpleasant odor of your towels, but also restore their softness. Instead of baking soda and vinegar, you can also use special laundry detergents that are available in stores.

To completely remove the odor of chlorine contained in white laundry detergent, it is recommended that you dry your towels thoroughly in the fresh air after washing.

We remind you that regular towel washing is also necessary to maintain our health. UAportal has prepared tips on how to properly care for your towel.

