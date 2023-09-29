What to do to make cut flowers last longer: folk methods

Flowers are a wonderful gift that will always be appreciated. Unfortunately, they do not live forever. To make the bouquet last longer, you can use a few simple tricks.

Sugar

Add 2-3 tablespoons of sugar to the water. Sugar is a source of energy for flowers, so it helps them stay fresh longer.

Aspirin

Crush 1-2 aspirin tablets and add them to the water. Aspirin prevents the formation of mold and bacteria that contribute to flower wilting.

Carbonated drinks

Add 50 ml of any carbonated beverage to the water. The gases in the drink help prevent the flowers from rotting.

In addition, you can use some other life hacks, namely:

Cut the stems of the flowers at a 45-degree angle. This will increase the surface area through which the flowers receive water.

Change the water in the vase daily.

Keep the bouquet in a cool place, away from direct sunlight.

Do not place the bouquet near fruits and vegetables.

