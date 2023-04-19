What to do so that bread does not go stale for longer: tips from bakers

Storing bread and other baked goods can be a challenge, especially if you want them to stay fresh and not go stale for a long period of time. But there are a few simple tips that can help keep your baked goods fresh and appetizing.

Many housewives are concerned about how to keep bread fresh and crispy. This is especially relevant if the householders do not actively consume bread, and do not want to buy it constantly in the fresh air.

First of all, it is worth paying attention to the fact that the correct storage of bread is that it has access to air. That is, putting it in a bag and tying it is not recommended. The bread gets moldy from the moisture that remains in the package quite quickly.

One of the effective life hacks is to add a piece of apple, potato, or a teaspoon of salt to the bread. A piece of apple or potato, losing moisture in the breadbox, saturates the bread with it, so it remains soft. And it is better to sprinkle salt, which is an absorbent, on the bread pan itself. This will help remove excess moisture released during cooking and reduce the risk of mold on the bread.

If we are talking about storing freshly baked bread, it is better to use fabric or canvas bags with perforations so that the baked goods can breathe. Thus, the bread will retain its freshness and taste for up to three days. You can also wrap fresh bread in food paper and store it in the bread box.

If you are going away for a few days, but the bread at home is intact, there are a few simple steps that will help keep it fresh for a long time and prevent the appearance of mold.

Here are the steps to take:

Wrap the bread in several layers of food paper or parchment. This will help protect it from moisture and keep it fresh; Put the bread in a sealed plastic bag and tie it well. This will create an additional barrier zone that will protect the bread from the air; Put the bread in the refrigerator. The cold temperature regime will help preserve the freshness of the product and prevent the development of mold.

These actions will help keep the bread fresh for a week or two. And if you want to restore its softness, just heat it in the microwave, or oven or just keep it slightly above the steam. Thus, you can enjoy fresh bread for a long time.

