Extremely powerful magnetic storm continues on Earth: how to protect your health

The most powerful magnetic storm in the last six months was observed on Earth on November 8. Its K-index exceeded eight points out of nine.

According to Meteoagent, the geomagnetic fluctuations will last until November 10. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the strength of the fluctuations will drop to six points, which is also considered a "red level" of danger, especially for weather-dependent people.

On November 11, the impact will drop to three points. Then there will be two more days of fairly calm periods. Geomagnetic fluctuations will not exceed K-index 2.

What are magnetic storms?

A magnetic storm is a geophysical phenomenon that occurs as a result of a disturbance of the Earth's magnetic atmosphere. The main cause of magnetic storms is the solar wind, which is a jet of charged particles emanating from the Sun. When these particles interact with the Earth's magnetic atmosphere, they can cause a magnetic field disturbance.

What are the symptoms of the adverse effects of magnetic storms:

insomnia;

headaches;

weakness;

"broken" state;

decreased performance;

increased anxiety;

changes in blood pressure.

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms for weather-dependent people:

Monitor blood pressure; Adhere to the regimen of taking the necessary medications prescribed by the doctor. Make sure that the first aid kit has everything you need to provide emergency care; Adjust work, nutrition, and rest regimen to avoid overstrain, Relieve stress in time, have a rest; Drink soothing herbal teas, Balance your diet, do not neglect fresh vegetables and fruits, Reduce the consumption of fatty foods and alcohol; Do not forget about moderate physical activity as it is better to replace sports with slow walks in the fresh air.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, when birds and other animals migrate seasonally, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

