Four ways to make a natural aphid repellent with baking soda

Pests and insects frequently infest gardens and flower beds, leading to the spread of diseases among plants. To combat this, natural remedies such as baking soda can be used to eliminate some of these pests.

The Sante Plus publication provided insights into effectively eradicating aphids from your garden or vegetable patch. These insects feed on the stems and leaves of plants, causing significant damage.

1. Baking soda, olive oil and dishwashing detergent

To control aphids, prepare a natural bicarbonate solution.

Ingredients:

½ teaspoon of baking soda;

2 cups of warm water;

⅔ cup of olive oil;

4-5 drops of dishwashing liquid.

Combine all the ingredients and mix evenly. Take a spray bottle and pour the solution into it. Before spraying the plant, shake it so that beneficial insects and pollinators fall or fly away.

Aphids, on the other hand, stick to the plant. Therefore, spray the plant to repel not only aphids, but also mites and whiteflies.

2. Baking soda

Baking soda itself is a good repellent against a number of insects, including ants, cockroaches, slugs and snails. Sprinkle baking soda liberally on the garden soil, on paths and around affected plants. Use a flour sifter to spread it evenly.

You can also spray baking soda directly on the problem insects to kill them. Remember that you can treat occasionally and in small amounts.

For leafy greens such as cabbage and lettuce, which are often victims of worms and caterpillars, sprinkle with a mixture of baking soda and flour (take equal amounts).

3. Mustard oil and baking soda

Here is another homemade recipe on how to prepare a natural bicarbonate aphid repellent to take care of your plants.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of baking soda;

⅓ cup of mustard oil.

Mix the baking soda and mustard oil, store the mixture in a closed, labeled container. To use, mix two teaspoons of the mixture with four cups of water. Pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray all corners of the garden, walkways, and around plants. Never spray plants directly!

4. Baking soda, neem oil, castile soap

Neem oil in combination with baking soda is a good combination against pests. Follow the following instructions to make a natural aphid repellent with bicarbonate:

Ingredients:

About 4 liters of water;

2 tablespoons of neem oil;

1 tablespoon of Castile soap;

2 teaspoons of baking soda.

Step-by-step recipe for cooking:

1. Mix the ingredients and fill the spray bottle.

2. Spray the plants with the natural bicarbonate solution against aphids. But don't do it on a sunny day to avoid burning the leaves.

In addition to killing insects, baking soda leaves an alkaline residue on the surface of plants, which is definitely not conducive to the growth of fungal spores.

Note that homemade baking soda insecticides should be used on dry, cloudy, or overcast days. This way, the plants do not dehydrate and do not burn in the sun.

Sodium bicarbonate is soluble in water. Avoid spraying plants in rainy weather.

