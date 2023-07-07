4 ways to remove a blood stain from a mattress

Mattresses are always difficult to clean because you can't put them in the washing machine. The situation becomes even more complicated when it comes to removing blood stains.

Very persistent blood stains penetrate the fibres of the fabric and dry out. Sante Plus contains natural ingredients that will quickly make your mattress perfectly clean again.

How to remove blood stains from a mattress

Due to its size and thick fabric composition, a mattress is always more difficult to clean when stains form on its surface. And even blood can be easily removed with natural and environmentally friendly solutions.

1. Dishwashing liquid and white vinegar

To clean a blood stain, you can mix 500 ml of white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of dishwashing liquid with 200 ml of warm water in a bowl. Use a microfibre cloth or sponge soaked in this mixture to wipe the affected area in a circular motion. Then use a clean, damp cloth to rinse the mattress.

If the blood stain has dried, take two cloths. The first one should allow the stain to dampen, and the second should be dry to absorb the blood from the mattress. Then proceed as in the previous method to clean the stain. Gently scrub the affected area with a toothbrush and rinse to remove the blood stain.

2. Hydrogen peroxide

This product is an excellent stain remover for fabrics. If you notice a blood stain on your mattress, pour this product onto a clean cloth and use it to blot the affected area. Then rinse with a damp, clean cloth. Repeat the procedure until the stain disappears. Finally, use a hairdryer to dry the mattress thoroughly.

3. Marseille soap

Instead of wasting time cleaning the fabric with ordinary soap, choose Marseille soap. It is an excellent stain remover. The soap should be applied directly to the stain, after wetting it with a sponge. You will notice that a soap crust has formed on the fabric. Let it air dry before wiping the stained area. Use a toothbrush to remove any excess soap.

4. Flour

This product can be a great stain remover. To do this, mix flour with water to form a semi-liquid paste. Apply the mixture to the stain and let it dry for an hour. Using a soft brush, scrub the stain to remove any remaining flour. Using a damp cloth, wipe the surface of the mattress and allow to air dry. The same technique can be replaced with cornstarch or baby talcum powder.

These few techniques make it easy to remove a blood stain from a mattress. These home recipes do not affect the fabric and leave no residue.

