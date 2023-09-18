Four tips on how to reduce energy consumption in the washing machine and save money

A washing machine uses a lot of energy and can add significantly to your electricity bill. Learn tips to optimize your appliance's energy consumption.

By following a few simple tips, you will save money and get the most out of your home appliances. To do this, you just need to change a few habits, writes Sante Plus.

How can I reduce the consumption of my washing machine?

To reduce energy consumption when using your washing machine, use these tips in your daily life and you can save money.

1. Use the Eco program on your washing machine.

To save energy in your washing machine, you can reduce the washing time by using a shorter cycle and using less energy. However, activating the eco mode in your washing machine will allow you to start the wash at a lower temperature and save energy. Please note that a cold wash uses less energy than a 40°C wash.

2. Do not overload the washing machine drum.

To save on your energy bills when using your washing machine, you can use this method. When you do your laundry, fill the washing machine drum without overloading it so that your machine runs as efficiently as possible. This will allow you to limit your washing and save electricity.

3. Pay attention to the detergent dosage in the washing machine.

When washing in the washing machine, be careful not to use too much detergent. Your machine will take longer to rinse the clothes and therefore use more electricity.

4. Reduce the drying time.

To wash more efficiently, reduce the drying and spinning times in your washing machine and let your clothes air dry. You will save money because you will use less energy and your electricity bill will be reduced.

To save energy, remember to maintain your washing machine properly so that it always runs efficiently and does not consume a lot of electricity. To thoroughly clean the appliance, you can use natural and economical products such as white vinegar and baking soda by running an empty machine at 90°C.

