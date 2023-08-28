Four tips for dealing with snakes and vipers

In some regions of Ukraine, snakes and vipers are a real nightmare that can appear on your property. After that, spending time outdoors or lying in the grass will not be as pleasant.

If you meet a snake or viper in the yard, you can repel their attack without harming the reptiles. This was reported by Sante Plus.

Have you had an unexpected encounter in your garden that you were not prepared for? A snake has made its way into your garden without you noticing. Don't panic, because these reptiles are good allies for your garden. In fact, they help maintain the ecosystem of your exterior and keep the balance between all the animals that live in the green space.

Before scaring away snakes and vipers, it is important to learn about their nature. You need to know if they are dangerous in order to contact professionals, such as rescuers or a veterinarian, to catch them.

There are also safe methods to keep snakes and vipers away from your garden:

1. Garlic. To scare away snakes and vipers from the garden, you can use natural products such as garlic. To do this, soak the garlic cloves in water for several days. Then pour the water into a spray bottle. Spray the mixture all over the garden to scare away the reptiles.

2. Chickens. Chickens are enemies of snakes. If you encounter a snake in your garden, consider getting chickens. Snakes will not want to enter your green space if they notice that chickens already live there.

3. Maintain the green area. It is very important to take good care of your garden so that snakes and vipers do not settle and hide behind the leaves. Snakes can crawl into every corner of the green space. Consider clearing the ground by removing pieces of wood, piles of leaves, or garden objects.

4. Repellent plants. Grow repellent plants in your garden that will help repel snakes or vipers. Take lemongrass, for example. They are easy to care for, and their strong odor repels snakes. It can also repel mosquitoes and ticks.

Indian rose is also an excellent remedy for snakes and vipers. It gives off a strong odor that will scare away all pests in the garden. Also think about Sansevieria to deter snakes. They will be frightened by this plant with long stems and original leaves.

Earlier, UAportal talked about plants that should not be grown with tomatoes, as this can attract pests, reduce nutrients, or make tomatoes sick.

