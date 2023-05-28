Four gross mistakes that will ruin a cucumber crop

Gardeners often make several common mistakes when growing cucumbers. Plants need to be climbed and pruned.

In Telegram-channel "Dacha. Garden and Vegetable Garden" we were told that cucumbers need support. Like vines, they need to grow and climb upwards all the time. Support is also needed for the convenience of caring for the plant.

You also need to control the uncontrolled growth of lateral shoots. It is better to remove them all at once so that the plant does not waste its resources on their development.

Pruning the plant immediately after or before watering. With such pruning, the cut sites do not heal for a long time and can begin to rot, since after watering, moisture begins to circulate very actively through the plant.

Untimely pinching of the top slows down the growth and development of plants. Therefore, harvesting the first cucumber crop may be delayed by a week or more.

