The Worm Full Moon on March 7, 2023, can turn life upside down: what not to do to avoid trouble

The Worm Full Moon on March 7, 2023 can be life-changing for those who have long yearned for change. It is believed it's safe making wishes and make plans for the future this day.

However, there are a number of prohibitions, the violation of which threatens trouble. Read more!

According to astrologers, during the Worm Moon, which has received its name because of the beginning of worms activity in the soil that thawing after winter, it is worth engaging in introspection, rethinking your priorities, values, and tasks.

This is a day of great opportunities - business offers that come on full moon can dramatically change your life, as well as new acquaintances. So, single people may find love, but one shouldn't rush things. It is best to make wishes at midnight - you can write them on a piece of paper and burn them.

However, one shouldn't forget that full moon also has a negative effects - so, some may experience health deterioration, irritability, and sleepiness. In this case, you need to find time for at least a short break and rest.

On the full moon of March 7, 2023, it is undesirable to engage in heavy physical labour, as the health consequences may be deplorable. The risk of injury is very high. It is worth refraining from large purchases, otherwise the purchase will bring many problems instead of joy.

A full moon is also considered unfavorable for cutting or hair dyein, various surgical operations and long distance traveling. Do not ignore these prohibitions because their violation threatens a series of troubles that may lead to "bad luck".

