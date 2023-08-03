Black mold on windows: how to get rid of it quickly

Plastic windows are airtight and protect the room from moisture and dampness. However, mold can still form on the window slopes. The reasons can be different.

One of the most common causes of mold is the tightness of the windows and there are no gaps in the plastic that would allow air to circulate. The fungus can also be caused by condensation that forms due to temperature changes.

To combat black mold, we offer the following methods:

Ultraviolet irradiation: you need to use professional equipment or treat the area with a quartz lamp.

Hot air: you can use a regular hair dryer to treat the contaminated area.

Special agents: fungicides, bleach solutions or the folk sodium perchlorate remedy are used.

Tea tree oil: dissolve one tablespoon of tea tree oil in one glass of water. You can pour this solution into a spray bottle and distribute it evenly over the mold.

Take care of your health and the health of your home by following the recommended ways to deal with mold on plastic windows. Timely and effective control can help avoid health problems and maintain comfort in your life.

As a reminder, mold can form on the walls. It must be eliminated to avoid health problems.

