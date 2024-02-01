Zelenskyi to announce Zaluzhnyi's dismissal in a few days - CNN

In a few days, the President of Ukraine plans to officially announce the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. As we know, the main reason is different views on the war.

Daily video

CNN writes about this, citing its sources.

The publication notes that Zelenskyi will announce Zaluzhnyi's dismissal by the end of this week.

CNN sources claim that during a conversation in the Presidential Administration on Monday, which was also attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Zelenskyi decided to dismiss Zaluzhnyi. It is noted that the conversation was calm and the president offered the general a new position, which Zaluzhnyi refused.

"In response, Zelenskyi said that refusing the new position would not allow him to retain the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the publication writes. There are two candidates for the post of commander-in-chief - the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi," CNN reports.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!