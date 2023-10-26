How to fertilize apple, cherry, and pear trees in late fall to get a huge harvest next year

As winter approaches, it is important to prepare fruit trees for the next season. In October, you can continue to feed apple, pear, and cherry trees as this is the period when they form buds for further development in the spring.

Fall fertilization is carried out in mid-October as this procedure helps to make them more resistant to cold and make it easier for them to survive the winter. This information is provided by TSN.

The main types of fertilizers recommended for fertilizing apple, pear and cherry trees in the fall include:

Humus: This fertilizer improves soil structure and provides trees with essential nutrients. Young trees need at least 30 kg of humus, while mature trees need up to 50 kg. Phosphorus-potassium fertilizers: For apple and pear trees, it is recommended to use 300 g of superphosphate and 200 g of potassium sulfate. These fertilizers can be mixed with humus and applied under the trees. For cherries, dissolve 2 tablespoons of potassium sulfate and 3 tablespoons of superphosphate in 10 liters of water. You need at least 4 buckets for each tree. Manure: It is distributed in the trunk circle and then mulched with hay. You need at least 5 kg of manure for each tree. Complex fertilizers: Special complex fertilizers are sold in stores for fertilizing fruit trees in the fall. After fertilizing, be sure to mulch the trees with hay or grass clippings.

Additionally, in October, apple and pear trees can be fertilized with other fertilizers:

Nitrate: For every 10 liters of boiling water, it is recommended to use up to 50 g of nitrate. Leave the solution to cool and then water the trees at the base of the trunk.

Copper sulfate: Dissolve 100 g of vitriol in 10 liters of water and spray the pears and apple trees with the liquid on all sides after the leaves have completely fallen off.

Iodine: Dissolve 10 drops of iodine in 10 liters of water and water the trees at the root. Don't forget to mulch with hay.

For cherries, wild cherries, and plums, calcium fertilization is also suitable in October. The root zone can be sprinkled with ground eggshells or dolomite flour. For each tree, you need about 500 g of ground eggshells or 8 cups of flour. Potassium chloride can also be used for tree growth. For young plums, cherries, and wild cherries, 1 cup of this fertilizer is suitable, while for adults it will be 2 cups. It is not recommended to use fresh manure due to its high bacterial content.

