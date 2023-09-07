How to fertilise raspberries in autumn to get a big harvest in summer

Raspberry bushes should be constantly looked after, especially in autumn. After all, raspberries consume a large amount of nutrients due to their fruiting. To ensure that it overwinters well and delights you with a rich harvest next season, it is important to feed it properly in autumn.

UAportal will tell you how to care for raspberries and what to feed them with.

Read also: Frost-resistant and fertile varieties of yellow raspberries that not everyone knows about

You need to provide raspberries with the necessary nutrients, in particular potassium and phosphorus. Start adding these elements to raspberries in late summer. It is important to remember that nitrogen should not be applied during this period, as it can lead to excessive growth of raspberry bushes, which is undesirable in autumn.

Video of the day

In particular, an excellent option for raspberry nutrition is the use of wood ash, which can be sprinkled around the root knees. It is also worth fertilising with potassium monophosphate.

If you do not want to use store-bought products, you can use natural fertilisers. Compost or humus is a great option for enriching the soil. It will saturate the plant and soil with nutrients and at the same time protect the raspberry root system from frost.

By providing raspberries with proper nutrition in autumn, you will save yourself a lot of trouble and get a rich and tasty harvest next season.

To recap, we talked about the danger of garden bugs that spoil berries.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!